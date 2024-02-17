Watch: Hyderabad cops rescue man, foil suicide bid

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police saved the life of a man who attempted to commit suicide on Saturday. The victim Santosh Mukherjee (30), a native of West Bengal worked at Ibrahimpatnam. At around 5.30 pm on Saturday, Mukherjee, following some quarrel left his house saying he would end his life.

The friends and family members of Mukherjee rushed to trace him and also informed Ibrahimpatnam police.

A police team headed by sub inspector Sk. Mybelly and constables managed to track Mukherjee to an isolated spot on the outskirts of Rapole village. On noticing the police, Mukherjee, who had tied a rope to a tree, tried to tighten the noose. However, the police rushed towards him and loosened the noose and brought him down. The police performed a CPR on him and revived him.

Mukherjee was later shifted to a hospital where he is kept under observation. The police said they will counsel him later and hand him to his relatives.