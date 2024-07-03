Power cut at Osmania Hospital impacts services for nearly 25 min

While the operation theatres and other vital ICU recovery wards had generator and battery back-up, there were several other sections in the hospital that struggled during the interruption.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: Medical services at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) were impacted on Wednesday afternoon when the facility lost power for 20 to 25 minutes. While the operation theatres and other vital ICU recovery wards had generator and battery back-up, there were several other sections in the hospital that struggled during the interruption.

Senior hospital officials said they managed to restore normalcy quickly. “Due to the occurrence of fault in Distribution Transformer, HT jumper cable and LT panel board, there was interruption in the power supply for at least 10 to 15 minutes. The power supply went off at 1.20 pm and we managed to restore it by 1.35 pm. During this time, there was no problem in operation theatres due to battery and generator back-ups. All the surgical procedures were carried out without any issue. Normalcy was restored without any interruption to patient care services,” Superintendent, OGH, Dr B Nagender maintained.