Powering devices with emotions: Ankit Singh’s experiments with Brain Computer Interface

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Ankit Singh, an Indian tech professional-cum-race car driver who has made the United States his home, has done wonders with a new aspect of computer science, termed Brain Computer Interface (BCI).

Hyderabad: Ankit Singh, an Indian tech professional-cum-race car driver who has made the United States his home, has done wonders in the Brain Computer Interface arena

October 3: How aware are you about the power of your brain? This is a question that would elicit a slew of answers, for sure. But then, have you ever tried out putting your brain to use for the most conventional of things? If you haven’t, ask Ankit Singh, a techno entrepreneur with a passion for cybersecurity, and he will tell you of the manifold things you can do with your brain.

Ankit Singh, an Indian tech professional-cum-race car driver who has made the United States his home, has done wonders with a new aspect of computer science, termed Brain Computer Interface (BCI). For the uninitiated, BCI is a part of computer science that gauges central nervous system activity to create a direct communication link between a computer and the brain.

While scientists are yet to explore deeper into the many aspects of BCI implementation, Ankit Singh has already delved into this technology as part of his work at the University of Washington. The technology draws brain signals strong enough to operate the Brain Computer Interface.

Making emotions work with Brain Computer Interface

The result of his work is infrastructure based on Brain Computer Interface, and when deployed, it lets user emotions to control device within homes. The manner in which it works is astounding, to say the least!

Imagine you have just returned after a tiresome day at work. As you enter, your home lights up with ambient colours, the air conditioners turn themselves on and soft music starts filling the room and your mind. It is as if the rooms in your home understands the emotions you are going through at the moment. It is in fact your emotions that are controlling the devices to behave as they do, as per the moment.

This explains Ankit Singh’s work on the Brain Computer Interface. What’s more the whole scenario can be customised at will too. If you are looking to know how that would be possible, consider a scenario where you are all beaten down and low. You suddenly receive a text message that offers chances of bringing in much cheer to your mind and soul. Ankit has worked on such nuances of life and tied it up with technology, where human emotions play in tandem with the subtleties of technology that fill devices and computers.

How has he done this, one tends to ask. He has gone about experimenting in marrying Brain Computer Interface with Electroencephalography (EEG), garnishing it with a tinge of Internet of Things (IoT). A tiny Electroencephalography wireless headset is made to pick up brain signals and they in turn transmit them to a custom homebrew Edge Computing IoT device that does the signal processing and produces the output, it has been reported.

Ankit Singh, who has studied Human Computer Interaction at University of Florida, has also worked closely with the Stanford University in such endeavours, including the installation of a web observatory.

Race cars, cybersecurity and more

The infrastructure created by Ankit Singh is capable of being deployed in many tech arenas so as to boost smart home experiences. Besides they could also be found as extending its use towards the advancement of military ammunition. And this not all. His work in this domain has also brought forth varied applications like preventing people from typing angry messages in the spur of the moment that could make them regret doing that later.

Ankit Singh’s work on this domain comes parallel to his passion for race cars. A winner of the 2016 Grand Prix, he loves the fast lane when he is behind the wheel or in front of his computer. Cybersecurity, Brain Computer Interface, and more are part of his daily routine.

By collaborating with the best of America’s universities, he has been lending a helping hand to achieve the world’s goal of secure data and privacy. An honorary member of the Upsilon Pi Epsilon International Society for Computing and Information Discipline, he has also found time to author a book on Ethical Hacking. Get in touch with him here.