Prakash Utsav to be held in Telangana from November 4 to 8

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:34 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji birthday celebrations (Prakash Utsav) will be held on a grand scale in Telangana from November 4 to 8.

To mark the 553rd birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji, the Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad have joined hands to make the celebrations a grand success.

Prabhandak Committee, Presidents, S Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS), S Kuldip Singh Bagga (GSGSS) and General Secretaries, S Inderjeet Singh Tuteja (GSGSS) and S Jagmohan Singh (GSS) and other committee members said that a colourful Nagar Keertan wil be taken out on November 4 from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and proceed via Manohar talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel and reach Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening.

The procession will be marked by rendering of Shabad Keertans (Holy Hymns) by the Jatha Tera Jatha, Istri Satsang and Keerthani Jathas and Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) in their traditional attire will be another attraction. There will be the display of Gatka, the famous Sikh martial art form and other breathtaking sword exercises along the procession.

Another Nagar Keertan will be taken out on November 5 at 4 pm from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj and will pass through Afzalgunj, Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and reach Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Afzalgung in the evening at around 9 pm.

On November 8, a grand Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Also, two night Keertan Darbar will be organised, one on November 7 at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and another at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj on November 8.