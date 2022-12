Pramukh, Kapil hit half-centuries in HCA A3 division league

Pramukh Jain and Kapil scored half-centuries to guide Southend Raymonds to a 37-run victory over Roshanara

Hyderabad: Pramukh Jain (68) and Kapil (59) scored half-centuries to guide Southend Raymonds to a 37-run victory over Roshanara in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship held in Hyderabad on Monday.

For Roshanara, C G Rupeshwar Singh snared four wickets for 39.

Brief Scores:

Southend Raymonds 181/5 in 30 overs (Kapil 59, Pramukh Jain 68; C G Rupeshwar Singh 4/39) bt Roshanara 144/6 in 30 overs (Deepak Yadav 71); Starlets 111/7 in 30 overs (Ch Akshay 58, Sairam 3/14) lost to PPMCC 113/1 in 14.5 overs (P Aditya 54no); Southern Stars 203/7 in 37 overs (K Kasturi 87; Sanjay Naik 3/42) lost to PPMCC 206/3 in 24 overs (Pavan 66, Sanju 47); BCCI Junior Women’s Under-15 One Day Trophy (Round-1): Hyderabad CA 143/5 in 35 overs (Sandhya Gora 77no) lost to Uttar Pradesh CA 146/8 in 31.4 overs (Anshika Choudhary 48, Jazmine Gill 2/26).