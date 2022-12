Shivanand, Chinmay shine for Mahaveer at HCA A3 division league

Shivanand, Chinmay scored half-centuries to guide Mahaveer to a thumping 143-run victory over M L Jaisimha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: Shivanand (77) and Chinmay (70) scored half-centuries to guide Mahaveer to a thumping 143-run victory over M L Jaisimha in the HCA A3 division one-day league championships held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Mahaveer 217/6 in 20 overs (Shivanand 77, Chinmay 70; Kunal Shivkar 3/44) bt M L Jaisimha 74/4 in 20 overs; Mahbub College 182 in 29 overs (M Pavan 57, Uday Kiran 52; G Prem 5/34, Mohsin 3/36) bt S A Amberpet 127 in 25.4 overs (Hemanth 73); Southern Stars 156 in 35.5 overs (Dhanush 3/34, Rayudu Naik 4/36, Satvik 3/16) lost to Vijaynagar 160/4 in 33.2 overs; Satya 100 in 21.2 overs lost to Natraj 101/2 in 21.2 overs; Cosmos 136 in 27.3 overs (Sushil 3/29) lost to Lal Bahadur CC 137/1 in 21.5 overs (Naman 78no); Shalimar XI 176/5 in 35 overs (Pranay Goud 79; S Rahul 3/12) bt Royal 155 in 34.3 overs (Imran 65; Krish 3/18); Starlets 111/7 in 30 overs (Ch Akshay 58, Sairam 3/14) lost to Starlets 113/1 in 14.5 overs (P Aditya 54no); Picket 163 in 30 overs (Md Shakeel Ahmed 3/31) lost to Hyd District 164/0 in 21.1 overs (Ali Salam 69no, M A Shadab 66no); Raju Cricket Centre 169/3 in 30 overs (Tiwari 60) bt Navjeevan Friends 121 in 26 overs (Srinivas 3/11).

