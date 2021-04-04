Prashanth Reddy inspects 2BHK works in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Nizamabad: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy ordered the officials of Road and Buildings, other departments and contractors to speed up the double bedroom house works and complete them as early as possible.

As many as 112 double bedroom houses are being constructed at Velpur mandal headquarters while 112 houses at Bada Bheemgal, 288 houses at Bheemgal mandal headquarters, 160 2BHKs at Kammarpally, 240 houses at Morthad, Balkonda and Mendora mandals.

On Sunday, the Minister inspected the double bedroom houses at the above sites in Balkonda Assembly constituency and ordered the officials to speed up the works with maintaining the quality.

Nizamabad R&B SE Rajeshwar Reddy, DCO Simhachalam, Armoor RDO Srinivasulu and local public representatives were present.

