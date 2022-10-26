Pre-planned op, BJP leaders were talking about ‘several Eknath Shindes’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The BJP’s attempts to topple the TRS government in Telangana, appears to have been in the pipeline for some time now. Soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was dethroned by the Eknath Shinde group which split from Shiv Sena, BJP leaders in Telangana have been claiming that a similar incident was waiting to happen in the State.

In an attempt to malign Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the TRS government, several BJP leaders including State president Bandi Sanjay had stated that the days were numbered for the Chief Minister. In July this year, Sanjay stated that “there are several Eknath Shindes in the TRS who were in touch with the BJP and ready to shift loyalties.”

BJP MLA from Dubbak M Raghunandan Rao too had recently claimed that two MLAs each from Karimnagar, Warangal, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts were in touch with the BJP leadership. After the Munugode by-poll, they would join the BJP notwithstanding the best efforts of TRS leadership to stop them, he had said.