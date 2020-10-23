Predator threats to dolphins

The highest numbers of dolphin killings are in Asia, Africa, and South America. Dolphin meat is consumed in a few parts of the world even though it is suspected to have high concentrations of mercury.

Thousands of dolphins die every year, and the annual slaughter in Japan is infamously known.Although dolphins and sharks usually avoid each other, sharks may still attack dolphins that are sick or very young. Young dolphin calves can’t swim as fast as adult dolphins or protect themselves from sharks.

Before a female gives birth, other dolphins surround her to shield her calf from nearby sharks. However, even with adult protection, in some dolphin species up to half of the calves die before reaching maturity. Killer whales, which are also dolphins, can attack regular dolphins.

Dolphins use a plethora of defense mechanisms to defend themselves from danger. These include using their intelligence, incredible speed, communication, echolocation, and traveling in pods.

In fact, dolphins are able to scare off sharks just by swimming in large groups.apart from their natural predators, humans are also a big threat to them. Dolphins have been facing dangers of — whaling, entanglement in fishing gear, climate change, ship strikes, toxic contamination, oil and gas development, and habitat degradation.