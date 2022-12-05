Premia Academy celebrates third annual day



By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: The Premia Academy, located on Karwan Sahu Road, Attapur, celebrated its third Annual day 2022 with Lalitha Naidu Injety, Principal of Ambitus World School, as the chief guest on Monday. The theme of the cultural programme was based on ‘Krishnadevaraya – An ode to Bahubali of Vijyayanagara Empire’.

“We are pleased to see the artistic depiction of the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire and its impact on our culture. Such events reaffirm our belief to focus on academic excellence besides encouraging students to participate in cultural activities like music, dance, and participation in plays and speeches to enhance their confidence and complete personality development,” said Sindhuri Reddy, founder and managing director, The Premia Academy.

The Premia Academy has stood for the core values of resilience, agility, innovation, social responsibility, and empathy and is achieving such great excellence and providing world-class exposure to students. “The credit for taking the academy to such a height of success goes to the relentless and dedicated efforts of our teachers. We are proud that the school’s unflinching efforts to cater to the holistic development of a child’s personality are what makes us unique and special,” said Trupti Rao, Principal, of Premia Academy.

The academy focuses on integrating the pedagogies of the world, so that the little global citizens are ignited and become great minds and pioneers in the field of education. Their vision is to raise ‘Premia Pride’ to live their dreams as a generation who are empathetic and also humane souls who will uphold integrity above all and strive to become better citizens of the nation.