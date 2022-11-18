Teenage girl goes missing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A teenage girl who is currently undergoing air hostess training at a reputed air hostess training institute in the city, has been reported missing from her house at Attapur in Rajendranagar.

The girl, who is training at the institute in Himayat Sagar, left the house on Thursday informing her family members that she was going for training, but did not return.

Anxious family members searched for her in all possible places, and later approached the Rajendranagar police to lodge a complaint. They suspect the role of a youngster from the same neighborhood in the missing of the girl.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating.