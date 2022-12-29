Tribals, officials meet President Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Tribal welfare officials, ITDA POs and tribals met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Tribal Welfare secretary Christina Z Chongthu stated that ITDA officials were working hard for the development of Kondareddis, Chenchus and Kolam tribes living in the remote villages under the limits of ITDAs with funds from the Centre and the Telangana government.

President Droupadi Murmu along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod met the ITDA POs, special secretary, additional director and tribals from three ITDAs in the State, at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chongthu explained to the President that steps like running domestic requirements depots by GCC, loans from TRICOR, setting up RO plants, daily supply of nutritious food to pregnant women and children through Giriposhana were being taken for the welfare tribals, a statement from Bhadrachalam ITDA here said.

Similarly, measures like providing furniture in schools along with uniforms to students, Anganwadi centres, construction of houses, to increase the livelihood of tribal youths and women by taking up the construction of shopping complexes were also taken.

With the special initiative of the ITDA project officers (POs) infrastructure was being developed in the tribal villages along with special financial assistance to the girls studying in the schools and the students pursuing higher studies, Chongthu noted.

Tribals would be given first priority in the implementation of government welfare schemes. The tribals were happy to meet and interact with the President for the first time, the official said.

The President and the Governor appreciated the efforts being made by the Tribal Welfare Department and ITDA POs for the tribal welfare and assured to contribute to the development of the tribals.

Tribal welfare special secretary E Sridhar, Bhadrachalam ITDA PO Gautham Potru, Utnoor PO K Varun Reddy, Eturunagaram PO Ankit, additional director Sarveswar Reddy and SO Suresh Babu were present.