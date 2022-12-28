President Murmu launched PRASAD scheme at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:24 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Kothagudem: President Droupadi Murmu has on Wednesday launched Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme works at Bhadrachalam in the district.

She reached Rajahmundry in an IAF flight from Hyderabad and after landing at the airport she arrived at the helipad at Sarapaka BPL School in an IAF chopper. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Satyavathi Rathod, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G welcomed the President at the helipad.

Murmu reached Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam where the temple priests welcomed her in a traditional manner. She offered prayers to the presiding deities and later along with Union Minister For Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy, she laid the foundation stone for works under PRASAD scheme aimed at infrastructure development at the temple town of Bhadrachalam and Parnasala with funds worth Rs 41.38 crore.

She later inaugurated Ekalavya Model Residential Schools at Mahabubabad and Asifabad virtually and attended the inauguration of Sammakka Saralamma Janjathi Pujari Sammelan organised by Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad.

Murmu is the first woman President to visit Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam. MP Maloth Kavitha, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP chairman K Kanaiah and MLA P Veeraiah were among those who greeted the President on her arrival at the temple.