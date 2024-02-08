Pressing issues of Telangana missing in Governor’s address, says Harish Rao

Governor's address to the budget session was usually looked upon as a vision document indicating priorities for the financial year. However, this time, it appeared to be dull and drab, said Harish Rao

Published Date - 8 February 2024

Hyderabad: Pressing issues of the State did not find a mention in the Governor’s address marking the commencement of the budget session, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday.

Reacting to the Governor’s speech, Harish Rao said the Governor’s address to the budget session was usually looked upon as a vision document indicating priorities for the financial year. However, this time, it appeared to be dull and drab. People looking for a commitment from the government on the implementation of the promises given were left disappointed. People in the twilight of their lives were also disappointed as no reaffirmation was sounded in the Governor’s address on the pension hike. No mention was made about the promises made to the unemployed youths in the State. There was no mention about the bonus of Rs.500 per quintal to paddy growers.

The State government had completed 60 days in power, just 40 days short of the deadline set for the implementation of its guarantees. Power cuts were becoming common and farmers were paying the price, he said, also pointing out that the government did not make a mention of the development of villages.

Harish Rao also demanded a white paper on the investment offers worth Rs 40,000 crore to the State received from different companies during the recent World Economic Forum summit at Davos.