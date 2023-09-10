Prevent use of Tirumala as platform for politics, MP Santosh urges TTD

Tirumala, a place meant for spiritual devotion, should not be utilised as a platform for political agendas, said J Santosh Kumar

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar expressed his concern about the increasing use of the sacred Tirumala, the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, as a platform for political activities and criticism. He emphasised the need to safeguard the sanctity of the revered pilgrim site by restricting political activity.

Accompanied by MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar visited the Tirumala temple here on Sunday. Following the visit, he stressed the sacred nature of Tirumala and lamented the increasing trend of political activities and comments taking place on the sacred hill. He underscored that Tirumala, a place meant for spiritual devotion, should not be utilised as a platform for political agendas.

On the occasion, the Rajya Sabha member urged the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to take effective measures to prevent the political activities in order to protect the spiritual aura and sacredness of Tirumala Hill. He urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy to initiate stringent action against those indulging in using the temple as a platform for politics and criticism.

