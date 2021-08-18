Primary school in Kothagudem reopens after two years

At the request of the villagers, the school was reopened by MEO B Sriram Murthy for the academic year 2021-22 with the intention of getting the students accustomed to the studies

Kothagudem: A Government Primary School at Bikkutanda village of Paloncha mandal in the district was reopened after two years on Tuesday as part of the ‘Paper-pencil programme’.

The school was closed two years ago as there were no school-age children in the village and the school was closed and the teachers working there were temporarily sent to another school.

At the request of the villagers, the school was reopened by Mandal Education Officer (MEO) B Sriram Murthy for the academic year 2021-22 with the intention of getting the students accustomed to the studies.

He said that as per the directions of the education authorities, classes for first, second and third standard students would be conducted. As many as 10 students have joined the school as part of the Paper-pencil programme.

Books, pencils and pens were distributed to the students on the occasion. The programme aims to make students interested in studies as the Covid crisis kept students away from education for months, the MEO said.

As part of the programme worksheets would be prepared in connection with the curriculum and the teachers would go directly to the homes of the student’s habitations in the areas where they work and hand them over to the students.

The event was attended by the village sarpanch, Amar Singh, headmistress, Shailaja, CRP, Thota Srinivasa Rao, Jagannadhapuram school headmaster B Prakash Rao, school committee president Vinoda and gram panchayat secretary Sowjanya.

