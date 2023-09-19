Prime Minister Modi seeks forgiveness with ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ during Parliament inauguration: Understanding Jain Tradition

During the inaugural speech in the new parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Jain way of seeking forgiveness by saying “Micchami Dukkadam” from all Indians.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: During the inaugural speech in the new parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Jain way of seeking forgiveness by saying “Micchami Dukkadam” from all Indians. The Prime Minister was referring to the Jain community’s annual practice of seeking forgiveness.

Saying ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ is to seek forgiveness for hurting anyone intentionally or unintentionally. When Narendra Modi said ‘Micchami Dukkadam’, he sought forgiveness from all the MPs and people of the country for any intentional or unintentional mistakes he had committed.

Let us see what Micchami Dukkadam is:

‘Micchami Dukkadam,’ is a phrase often spoken by Jains to seek forgiveness from others for any offenses or wrongdoings committed knowingly or unknowingly, directly or indirectly, during the year.

‘Micchami,’ which translates to “I seek forgiveness,” and ‘Dukkadam,’ means “evil be fruitless” or “may the suffering be in vain.”

The phrase is a gesture of humility, seeking forgiveness, and resolving to avoid such behaviour in the future.

Jains say this on Samvatsari, the eighth and final day of the festival of ‘Paryushan’, which is one of the most important events of the year in Jainism. It is a time for Jains to intensify their spiritual pursuits and seek self-purification.

Shwetambara celebrate this festival for eight days, while Digambar celebrate this for ten days. Samvatsari is going to be celebrated on September 20, 2023.

On this day, Jains observe fast and visit temples or community centres for special prayers and sessions conducted by monks. They also engage in a ceremony known as ‘Pratikramana’, which involves a deep process of repentance and reflection on their thoughts, words, and actions of the past year.

During this time, Jains engage in introspection, fasting, and religious activities to purify their souls and seek spiritual growth. They reflect on their spiritual lives and seek spiritual growth.

Jainism emerged in ancient India as a spiritual movement that emphasized non-violence (ahimsa), truth (satya), non-possessiveness (aparigraha), and other principles aimed at attaining spiritual enlightenment and liberation from the cycle of birth and death (samsara). Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of Jainism, who lived around the 6th century BCE, played a central role in propagating Jain teachings.

Central to Jain philosophy is the idea of compassion and non-harming not only to humans but to all living beings. Mahavira emphasized the importance of seeking forgiveness for any harm caused intentionally or unintentionally to any living being. This practice of forgiveness was then incorporated into Jain rituals and traditions.