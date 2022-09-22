Prime Video announces additional casting for the Season 2 of hit series ‘Reacher’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:51 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

The new season from Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios is based on the best-selling novel ‘Bad Luck and Trouble’ by Lee Child

Hyderabad: Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios announced today the key cast joining for the second season of ‘Reacher’, the action-packed drama series starring Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher. Casting announced for the second season are series regulars Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Also joining the cast are Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. As previously announced, Maria Sten will return for Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos will play David O’Donnell. Filming will begin this month.

The second season, which is based on the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, ‘Bad Luck and Trouble’, begins when the members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead. Reacher has just one thing on his mind — revenge.

Rounding out the team of Reacher’s former Special Investigator Task Force are Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz, Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco, Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Shannon Kook-Chun as Tony Swan.

As previously announced, Shaun Sipos has been cast as David O’Donnell. He served with Reacher in the 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and is like a brother to Reacher.

‘Reacher’ was renewed for a second season three days after its adrenaline-fueled debut on Prime Video. ‘Reacher’ has commanded a Jack Reacher-sized global audience, ranking among Prime Video’s top five most-watched series ever in the US and globally. Season One of ‘Reacher’ was one of the most-binged Original series ever on Prime Video, with many fans devouring all eight episodes in its first 24 hours of release.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, who is an executive producer on the series, ‘Reacher’, starring Alan Ritchson (‘Titans’, ‘Smallville’), is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. ‘Reacher’ is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (‘Scorpion’, ‘Prison Break’), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Adam Higgs with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.