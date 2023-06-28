Prime Video’s first Hindi horror series ‘Adhura’ to premiere globally on July 7

The seven-episode horror series ‘Adhura’ will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced the global premiere of its first Hindi horror series, ‘Adhura’, starting July 7. Featuring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra, the series also stars Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, KC Shankar and Jaimini Pathak.

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The seven-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Adhura’ delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. It follows the theme of guilt, remorse and revenge. The story unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school.

What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant.

“‘Adhura’ is a complex, layered and an immersive world where once-familiar corridors and hallways, become a labyrinth of fear and uncertainity,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video.

“As fans of this genre, we were eager to tell this classic tale of a ghost in the boarding school. Haven’t we all shared ghost stories in dim-lit rooms with our friends? ‘Adhura’ to us is one such story, waiting to be shared with our audiences,” said Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, directors, Emmay Entertainment.

“With ‘Adhura’, we are exploring the horror, supernatural genre for the first time and are delighted to venture into this space with Prime Video. We are glad to collaborate with them once again after the immense success of ‘Mumbai Diaries’,” shared Nikkhil Advani, producer, Emmay Entertainment.

Check out the trailer here: