Prince Harry’s book cover of ‘Spare’ is now meme on internet

The highly-anticipated book addressed several controversies regarding Harry and his wife Meghan, and their relationship with other members of the British Royal family.

Hyderabad: Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ hit the stalls earlier this month and quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. The highly-anticipated book addressed several controversies regarding Harry and his wife Meghan, and their relationship with other members of the British Royal family.

However, the cover of the memoir, which shows the close-up portrait of the 38-year-old Duke gazing, has inspired several ‘me and also me’ memes online. These memes refer to a person’s intention of disclosing private and contentious details about their lives while claiming to do the opposite.

Check out the memes here:

Harry made several revelations in the book, including his relationship with his mother Diana, his trauma post her death, killing 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan, his most-talked rivalry with Prince William, and many other details.

Released on January 10, the memoir was ghost-written by novelist and journalist JR Moehringer, and is garnering mixed reviews from around. It sold 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the UK, the US, and Canada.

