Private store employee found hanging in Meerpet

17 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, in his house on Tuesday night.

D Nagarajuna, a resident of Meerpet, was working at a private store and lived with his family.

Om Tuesday evening, he went into the bedroom and later was found hanging to the ceiling fan. The family members told the police that he was suffering from health issues.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the mortuary.