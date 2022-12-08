| Priyanka Chopra Says She Would Earn 10 Of Her Male Co Stars Salary In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she would earn 10% of her male co-star’s salary in Bollywood

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra made the entire nation proud when she was named in the ‘BBC 100 Women list for 2022’. The global icon revealed that she received equal pay to her male co-star for the first time in her 22-year career for her upcoming series ‘Citadel’.

“I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor. It (the pay gap) is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I’m sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood,” the Bollywood icon told ‘BBC’.

“My generation of female actors have definitely asked (for equal pay). We’ve asked, but we’ve not got it,” Chopra Jonas added.

She also hinted at patriarchy in the Hindi film industry. “I thought it was absolutely OK to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his own time, and decided whenever he wanted to show up on set is when we would shoot,” she shared.

While some fans agreed with her statements on social media, some others trolled her. “I love her speaking out! 10% is just a big shame!!! They should play the woman’s role themselves and see if they are happy about the 10% (sic),” a Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, a troll remarked, “lol she forgot to mention the part she was a terrible actress (sic).” “Although she is only at 1% of her co-actor skills (sic),” added another.