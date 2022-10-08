Priyanka Chopra supports Iranian women; Receives backlash for not taking a stand on local issues

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a post on Instagram, extending her support to women in Iran protesting over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Hyderabad: Global actor Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a post on Instagram, extending her support to women in Iran protesting over Mahsa Amini’s death. She has even asked people to join the ‘critical movement’.

Sharing a black-and-white art piece dedicated to Mahsa, with several women, placed on her hair, protesting, Priyanka wrote, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed.”

Adding that she’s in awe of the courage and purpose of the women, Priyanka said it is not easy to risk lives to challenge the patriarchal establishment. “To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

While the ‘Quantico’ actor received a huge response and praise for standing with Iranian women on social media, several netizens criticised her for not raising her voice on local issues be it hijab ban, farmers protests and the recent Bilks Bano case.

“I’m sorry but where were you Priyanka Chopra during Sulli Deals, Bulli Bai, Bilkis Bano case, Karnataka Hijab Ban?” questioned a Twitter user. “Priyanka Chopra supports all human rights causes except those involving India,” said another.

“Yes, we would all like to see Priyanka Chopra stand for Bilkis Bano and so many others. But you know what I’ve learned? You can’t force or shame people into being a serial activist. It’s either there or it isn’t. And people are really afraid of online hate. Don’t discount that,” a third user felt.

Check out what others said here:

Priyanka Chopra’s concern for Iranian women is hugely appreciated, but her silence on Bilkis Bano and the state enabled persecution of Muslims, especially marginalised women in her home country, India is worth introspection ? — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 7, 2022

It’s totally okay to appreciate and acknowledge Priyanka Chopra speaking up for Iranian women, but at the same time call out the hypocrisy of not speaking about similar plights happening to women suffering in India, especially Indian muslims. — Andre Borges (@borges) October 8, 2022

Priyanka Chopra only likes to support oppressed groups outside India. https://t.co/G9NZpFpx6B — seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) October 8, 2022