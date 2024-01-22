Pro Kabaddi League: Solid defence helps Haryana Steelers to clinch 37-30 win over Telugu Titans

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 22 January 2024, 11:45 PM

Players from Haryana Steelers catch hold of Telugu Titans raider.

Hyderabad: Resolute defence of Haryana Steelers saw them clinch a 37-30 win over hosts Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Defenders Rahul Sethpal and Mohit Nadal, with eight and six points respectively, helped the visitors collect 18 tackle points more than their raid points in the entire match. Titans entered the game high on confidence after their win over UP Yoddhas in the last game and captain Pawan Sehrawat started the game with an average of 15.3 raid points against the Steelers. He collected a super raid in the first raid of the match.

Steelers, eyeing redemption after losing to Titans earlier in the season, struggled with raiding in the opening phase of the game but their defence stood tall with Rahul leading the line. In the first strategic timeout, the home side trailed 8-11.

And with four minutes to go before the interval, the Titans endured their first All Out at the score of 20-11 in the Steelers’ favour and ended half time upper-hand at 24-12 score. And soon followed the shocking decision as coach Srinivas Reddy substituted Pawan Sehrawat with raider Robin Chaudhary at the start of the second half with the team trailing 15-27.

Eyeing a comeback, Titans inflicted an All Out to reduce the margin to 28-34. But the tie was still in the visitors’ grab. At the end, the lead was too much for the home side as they picked up their second loss at home.