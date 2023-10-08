| Probe Underway Against Five Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Students In Palghar For Ragging

"As exams are underway, we will take action against the guilty following the probe after exams are over," he added.

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Palghar: A probe has begun on complaints of ragging in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

There are complaints against five students for allegedly ragging 10 peers, JNV principal George Abraham told PTI.

The JNV is a system under the Union government and most of the schools are located in rural parts of the country.