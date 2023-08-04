Injuries found on body of Manthani Madhukar

A High Court advocate has said that injuries were found on the body of Manthani Madhukar, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2017.

The advocate, Raghunath, in a Facebook post, said that the court, after examining the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report submitted to the court recently, had observed that the deceased had suffered bodily injuries, which confirmed that it was not death by suicide but a case of homicide. The court has posted the case for August 31. Raghunath had filed a writ petition on behalf of the victim.

A native of Khanapur of Manthani mandal, Madhukar was found dead on March 15, 2017. Police registered the case as a suicide. However, there were reports, including on social media, that he was killed by “upper caste” people for loving a girl from their community.

Following Raghunath’s writ petition, the High Court had ordered for re-postmortem. A team from Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, conducted the re-postmortem and the report, along with that from FSL was submitted in the court on June 21.

