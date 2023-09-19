Seven medicos suspended for ragging at Kakatiya Medical College

Kakatiya Medical College has suspended seven students for their alleged involvement in the ragging incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Warangal: Kakatiya Medical College has suspended seven students for their alleged involvement in the ragging incident. The students were suspended for three months and were barred from the hostel for a year. Additionally, 20 more students received notices regarding the incident, according to Principal Dr D Mohandas.

The college anti-ragging committee held a six-hour-long inquiry here on Tuesday and concluded that the ragging incident did happen in the hostel on September 14. The committee called the students and recorded statements from both the victim and the accused.

Matwada police are also investigating the case by registering a case against seven students from the 2021-22 batch of MBBS. The accused students, Abhinav More, Silva Srihari, Sricharan, Suryaprakash, K Lokesh, J Saikiran, and Harikrishna, allegedly assaulted Manohar Kumar Solanki, a student from the 2022-23 batch. Warangal ACP B Kishan, social activist Anitha Reddy, and other members of the anti-ragging committee attended the meeting.