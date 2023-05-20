Telangana govt keeps up promise, ensures job to Dr Preethi’s sister

Hyderabad: The State government, keeping its assurance to provide a job to a family member of Dr Preethi, a medico of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, who died allegedly by suicide, has given her sister a job with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The HMDA issued necessary orders appointing Preethi’s sister, D Pooja, as a Support Associate in the IT wing on a contract basis.

Dr D Preethi who was a PG medical student from Kakatiya Medical College, breathed her last in February while undergoing treatment after allegedly attempting to end her life.

The State government had announced Rs.10 lakh to her family while Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao collected donations and handed over Rs.20 lakh to Preethi’s family.

Following a request made by them for a job to one of the family members, Dayakar Rao took the issue to the notice of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. “Responding positively, the MA&UD Minister has ensured a job to Dr Preethi’s sister, D Pooja in HMDA,” Dayakar Rao said in a statement.