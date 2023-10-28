Problematic polling stations should be identified: Ronald Rose

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Reviewing the vulnerable locations and election expenses, District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Saturday said that problematic polling stations in the district should be identified as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) regulations.

Considering the vulnerable polling stations determined in the last assembly elections, officials will once again assess the locations and come up with a revised list.

With nominations set to begin on November 3, Rose asked the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya to appoint police personnel at the constituency level. Further police presence was requested at the distribution and reception centers.

On the cash and other items seized by the Flying Squads and the police, he said that cash not related to elections must be released through the District Grievance Committee, while amount seized more than the specified target must be referred to the Income Tax Department.

Subsequently, he along with Shandilya and Law and Order Additional Commissioner, Vikram Singh Mann inspected the command control center set up at GHMC headquarters.

Model Code of Conduct Report on Saturday:

Amount of cash/other items seized by police: Rs. 63,42,923

FIRs filed: 19

Licensed arms deposited: 14

Illicit liquor seized: 6571.28 liters

Defacement removed at public properties: 940

Defacement removed at private properties: 217