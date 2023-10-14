| Election Duties Should Be Performed As Per Rules Hyderabad District Election Officer

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose on Saturday stressed on performing election duties in accordance with the rules

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose on Saturday stressed on performing election duties in accordance with the rules. Along with ROs, constituency-level officers, nodal and special officers, he participated in a one-day training program held at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute.

Referring to the standard operating procedures laid out by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he directed officials to follow it to the letter and warned of serious consequences for any wrongdoing.

Rose further apprised them to pay special attention to tasks involving nominations, polling and counting in the upcoming elections. Even a small mistake by any one officer can bring the entire district a bad name, he said, asking them to be more vigilant to avoid such incidents.

Additional Commissioner Sneha Shabarish, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik, Additional Commissioner Shankaraiah, Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Dotre, Training Nodal Officer Venkat Reddy, and other officers participated in the training session.