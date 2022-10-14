Friday, Oct 14, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 05:27 PM, Fri - 14 October 22
Prohibitory orders at Group-I exam centres in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against any assembly of persons around 500 yards under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in vogue at all the examination centres for the TSPSC Group-I Services (Preliminary) exams to be held on Sunday, in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, in an order on Friday said police officers, military personnel on duty, flying squad, education department officials and funeral processions were exempted.

