Telangana: Group-I candidates should reach centre 2 hours prior to exam

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Group-I preliminary test scheduled on October 16 have to reach the centre two hours prior to commencement of the test i.e., 8.30 am.

They will be allowed into the centres from 8.30 am and the last entry into the centre has been capped at 10.15 am, though the test commences at 10.30 am. This is done to facilitate capturing of biometric attendance of aspirants in the centres prior to test.

To check impersonation cases, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has introduced a biometric attendance system and details captured during the preliminary test will be verified during the Main examination to validate the candidate’s credentials. If any impersonation is reported, the Commission will initiate severe action including filing of criminal cases and debarment from future recruitment exams.

The Commission has constituted 1,019 centres and an equal number of chief superintendents across the State. Shortly after the examination, the Commission will be releasing the key besides hosting scanned copies of the OMR sheets on its website.

“Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for conducting the Group-I preliminary test,” TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy said.

For the Group-I prelims, the Commission will be using the jumbling system in the questions paper i.e., no question and even options in the two question papers will be in the same order.

Asking the aspirants not to believe any rumours or brokers, the Commission said baseless rumours on the recruitment exams on the social media platforms will be dealt with an iron fist.