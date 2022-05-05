Prohibitory orders at intermediate exam centers in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against any assembly of persons around 500 yards under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in force at all the examination centers of Intermediate Public Examinations to be held from May 5 to 25 in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to an order issued on Thursday by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra, there was a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility at examination centers.

The order further said police officers, Military personnel on duty, flying squad, education department officials and funeral processions were exempted.

