Projects across Telangana full to the brim

Sriramsagar Project, the lifeline of State, is close to its gross storage level of 90.30 TMC

Published Date - 10:14 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Almost all the major and medium irrigation projects are brimming, thanks to the heavy inflows being received from the catchment of Godavari.

The Sriramsagar Project (SRSP), which is considered the lifeline of Telangana State, is close to its gross storage level of 90.30 TMC. The project authorities lifted 23 of its 44 flood gates letting out over 1.54 lakh cusecs into the river.

The live storage of the project is maintained at 78 TMC. Over 2.40 lakh cusecs of flood water is being let out from the Kaddam project. The project authorities lifted 16 of the 18 floodgates last night. Two of the floodgates could not be opened because of technical issues encountered in their operation.

As a precautionary measure, people living in the habitations in the vicinity of the project were shifted to safer places. In view of the heavy inflows from the upper reaches of the Godavari as well as its tributaries like Pranahita, all the floodgates of Lakshmi Barrage (85), Saraswati Barrage (66) and Parvathi Barrage ( 74) were lifted letting out the flood in its full scale. Inflows into the Nizam Sagar project which are in the order of 7,200 cusecs on Thursday evening are on the rise.

The live storage in the project is over 14 TMC as against the gross storage of 17.80 TMC. The inflows and outflow into the Sripada Yellamapalli project were over 2 lakh cusecs. The Kinnerasani project is also receiving heavy inflows. Seven of its floodgates were lifted on Thursday evening letting the flood flow into Godavari. So far as the Krishna basin is considered, Jurala has been receiving 34,000 cusecs while the outflow was being maintained at 75,000 cusecs.

The Srisailam project and Nagarjuna Sagar project were yet to receive significant inflows to add to their live storage levels. Srisailam project has only 9.22 TMC above the minimum drawdown level (MDDL). The Nagarjuna Sagar has 9.88 TMC above the MDDL. Since Almatti Dam in Karnataka has started letting out over 1,75,000 cusecs as its overflow, it holds out hope for the two major projects.

