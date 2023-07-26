Godavari crosses second warning level in Bhadrachalam

The water level at 10 pm was 48.10 feet with a discharge of 11.50 lakh cusecs of flood water.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari crossed the second warning mark of 48 feet at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday night.

The water level at 10 pm was 48.10 feet with a discharge of 11.50 lakh cusecs of flood water. With heavy rains in its catchment area and release of flood water from upstream projects the water level crossed the first warning level at 3 pm and touched 44.40 feet with a discharge of 9.92 lakh cusecs.

The water level was expected to rise further.