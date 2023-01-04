Promote Indian culture among Arabs, Venkaiah Naidu calls NRIs

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Jeddah: Indian expatriates living in Gulf countries have some responsibilities towards their compatriots, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Speaking with with a delegation of the Indian Peoples Forum in Dubai on Wednesday before wrapping up his four-day visit to UAE, Naidu said blue-collar Indian workers required more support from their countrymen in the Gulf. He said every Indian living in the UAE was an ambassador of India and called upon NRIs to learn and respect Arab culture and tradition, and also to promote Indian culture.

According to K. Mahinder Reddy, convener of Telangana State chapter of Indian People Forum, an Indian expatriate organisation in UAE, Naidu also hailed the goodwill earned by the hardworking Indian community in the UAE and rest of Gulf countries.