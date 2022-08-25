Promote use of clay Ganesh idols, Khammam Collectors asks Utsav Committees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham asked the Ganesh Utsav Committees in the district to widely promote use of clay idols during the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations.

He held a preparatory meeting here on Thursday with Stambhadri Ganesh Utsav Committee members, district and mandal level officials and police to discuss and review arrangements for Ganesh Navatri celebrations and Ganesh immersion.

As Vinayaka Chavithi would be celebrated on Aug 31 and idol immersion takes place on Sep 10, the Utsav Committees and Ganesh pandal organisers have to obtain prior permission from concerned officials.

For environmental protection and prevention of pollution Ganesh idols made of clay have to be installed instead of idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical colours. First, second and third prizes would be given to the best and highest clay idols.

Idol immersion would take place at Munneru stream bund and at Prakash Nagar. A route map has to be prepared for immersion processions without causing any disturbance to regular vehicular traffic. Steps like setting up cranes, lighting, sanitation measures and engaging expert swimmers need to be taken.

First aid centres and ambulances have to be readied at immersion locations. Municipal Commissioners of Wyra, Sathupalli and Madhira municipalities have to make proper arrangements for idol immersion at their respective towns, Gautham suggested.

Mayor P Neeraja and SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar stated that steps would be taken to promote clay idols in Ganesh Navaratri celebrations with the cooperation from elected members and Utsav Committees.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi noted that arrangements for sanitation, electricity works, drinking water supply and others would be in accordance with the route map prepared by the city police.

Additional Collectors, Snehalatha Mogili and N Madhusudhan, ACPs, Ramoji Ramesh and Prasannna Kumar, Electricity SE, A Surender, R&B EE G Radhika, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi and others were present.