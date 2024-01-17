Rythu Bandhu Amount to be deposited in farmers account by month end: Tummala

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao emphasized that the foremost objective of his government was farmers' welfare.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 05:41 PM

Nizamabad: Stating that farmers’ Welfare” was the primary goal of his government, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao said Rythu Bandhu amounts would be deposited in the accounts of all farmers before the end of this month.

Speaking after unveiling the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao at Andhranagar in Nandipet mandal of the district on Wednesday, Nageshwara Rao said the Rythu Bandhu scheme amounts have been transferred in the account of 29 lakh farmers who have less than two acres of agricultural land and steps have been taken to deposit money in the accounts of the rest of the farmers as well.

Despite the financial crunch, the State government would implement the “Rythu Bharosa” scheme at any cost, he said, adding that there would be no compromise on the interests of the farmers and that every promise, including Rythu Bharosa would be fulfilled. “No matter how many difficulties are faced, the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be implemented,”he said.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was working hard to implement loan waiver for farmers, he said soon a decision would be taken in that regard. “Farmers welfare is the top priority of the CM. Government is working on policies to help the farmers,”he said.