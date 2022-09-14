Proud moment if new Parliament building named after Dr BR Ambedkar: Hanumanth Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hanumanth Rao said the downtrodden got independence through Ambedkar only and demanded the State government give permission for installing the statue of Ambedkar at Punjagutta crossroads.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday said it would be a proud moment if the newly constructed Parliament building was named after Indian Constitution chief architect Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Central government would be rendering justice to the people by naming the Parliament building after Ambedkar, he said, adding that a letter was written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard. He said the downtrodden got independence through Ambedkar only and demanded the State government give permission for installing the statue of Ambedkar at Punjagutta crossroads.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for passing a unanimous resolution in the Assembly requesting the Central government to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.

At a separate event, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy disbursed Rajiv Gandhi accident bhima cheques to beneficiaries at Gandhi Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, he complimented the leaders for enrolling 45 lakh people in 90 days.