Provide all facilities at Sri Ramalingeshwaram Swamy Temple: Medak MP

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques to several beneficiaries across the Dubbaka Assembly Constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is posing for a picture with new temple commitee of Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy at Rameshwarapally in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has instructed officials to provide all facilities at the Sri Ramalingeshwaram Swamy Temple in Kudavelly as the annual jatara is all set to commence on January 21.

Participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the new temple committee at Rameshwarapally village in Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal on Thursday, the MP said the State government would take up development works to improve the facilities around the temple for the benefit of devotees.

Congratulating the new temple committee led by Chairman Pujari Chandram, the MP called upon them to put in a collective effort to ensure devotees had a hassle-free darshan. Earlier, Reddy distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques to several beneficiaries across the Dubbaka Assembly Constituency.