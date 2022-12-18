Agri-based industries will create employment for people: Medak MP

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is inaugurating rice mill in Raipole of Siddipet district on Sunday

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Telangana was getting a record paddy harvest because the State government was ensuring irrigation to every nook and cranny by building numerous projects.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a rice mill in Raipole Mandal headquarters on Sunday, the Medak MP said the State government had procured a record quantity of paddy this Vanakalam as farmers got a bumper harvest.

Crediting everything to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Reddy said the visionary Chief Minister had built a number of irrigation projects apart from completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in a short span of time.

He said the government was also giving round-the-clock free power supply besides giving Rythu Bandhu to two crops every year.

Since the Chief Minister believed that farming was the base for development of any State, Reddy said he had come up with a number of schemes to boost agriculture in Telangana.

The number of agri-based industries coming up in the State would eventually create employment and revenue for the State.

The MP, who visited Rajakkapet village in Dubbaka Mandal, assured funds for a bridge to connect Yellapur village besides for the Grama Panchayath building.