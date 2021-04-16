Provide quality service to Covid patients: Adilabad MLA

He asked RIMS authorities to ensure quality services to the infected.

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna instructed the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to provide better quality services to Covid-19 patients.

Speaking during a visit to RIMS on Friday, the MLA, who interacted with some patients, advised them to follow the doctors’ instructions. He asked RIMS authorities to ensure quality services to the infected. He said that economically weaker patients rely on RIMS for medical services.

The legislator then spoke to officials of the college and learned about facilities being extended to the patients. He suggested that they inform higher authorities if they face any problems. He was briefed by director RIMS Dr Banoth Balaram about the quantum of the patients and steps being taken for treating them.