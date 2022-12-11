TSS releases book on history, culture, literature of Adilabad district

A book titled Adilabad Jilla Samagra Swarupam, containing a comprehensive history, culture and literature of Adilabad district was released

MLA Jogu Ramanna and others release a book on history, culture and literature of Adilabad district, in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: A book titled Adilabad Jilla Samagra Swarupam, containing a comprehensive history, culture and literature of Adilabad district, published by the Telangana Saraswath Parishath (TSS), was released here on Sunday.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna was the chief guest, while TSS general secretary Dr J Chennaiah presided over the event.

Ramanna said he would lay the foundation stone for an auditorium to be built in memory of Kendra Sahitya Akademy award winner Samala Sadasiva and to extend support to translate the book into English to reach out to more readers, as requested by the authors. He stated that a conference of poets too would be organized in memory of his parents soon.

He appreciated authors who contributed articles to the book and those who extended support to publishing it.

The book publishing core committee convener Manne Elia, Telangana Rachiyitala Vedika president Balasani Narayana Goud and others were present.