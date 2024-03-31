Minister holds BRS government responsible for drought

He claimed that the need to seek water from other States would not have arisen had the previous government acted responsibly on the water front.

Published Date - 31 March 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: In a quite surprising turn of events, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Sunday blamed the previous BRS government for the scarcity conditions that prevailed in the State now.

Also alleging that no water was given even for the Kharif season by the previous government for lack of adequate rains and inflows, he claimed that the need to seek water from other States would not have arisen had the previous government acted responsibly on the water front.

The Congress government came to power on December 7, last after the end of the monsoon season, and how would it be made responsible for the present water woes.