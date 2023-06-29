Fashion tips for this monsoon season

Here are a few fashion tips from experts that will help you stay stylish and comfortable at the same time this season.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:03 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Monsoon is here and it’s time to get warm clothes stacked up in your wardrobe! The rainy weather might make it difficult to stay stylish, warm, and dry at the same time but with a few smart choices, you can be fashionably ready for the season. Here are a few fashion tips that will help you stay stylish and comfortable at the same time:

Choose your fabric wisely

Invest in clothes that are made of fast-drying materials like bamboo material as they are more comfortable, breathable, and less prone to cause sweat. Avoid wearing light-coloured clothes as they can become fully transparent if in case you get drenched.

Opt for bright colours

Embrace the monsoon spirit by incorporating bright and vibrant colours into your wardrobe. To stay in fashion, opt for colours like yellows, blues, pinks, and green to add a pop of colour that will surely make you stand out amidst the grey skies. You can pair these colours with neutrals to create a stylish outfit.

Play with patterns

It is time to experiment with playful prints and patterns to add an element of fun to your outfits. Polka dots, stripes, and abstract patterns are great for the monsoon season. These prints not only look stylish but also help camouflage any water spots or stains that can occur due to rain!

Don’t compromise on footwear

Footwear is the most important part of the outfit during this season – it can make or break your look. Opt for water-resistant footwear like boots or shoes, they not only protect your feet from getting wet but also add a trendy touch to your look. Make sure to avoid leather footwear as they can easily get ruined in the rain.

Style with scarfs

The perfect way to style your outfit and save your hair from getting drenched is a scarf! Wear a statement mask with a stylish pattern like a geometrical print or a neutral shade which will stand out and add an element to your look.