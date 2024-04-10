Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
Home | News | Prtu Telanganas 14th Foundation Day Celebrated

PRTU-Telangana’s 14th foundation day celebrated

District Educational Officer (DEO) S Yadaiah was the chief guest of the event, while TNGOs Mancherial district president G Srihari also graced the occasion.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:02 PM
PRTU-Telangana’s 14th foundation day celebrated
Female teachers felicitated during the 14th foundation day of the PRTU-Telangana pose for a group photograph in Mancherial on Tuesday evening 

Mancherial: The 14th foundation day of the Progressive Recognised Teachers union (PRTU)-Telangana was celebrated on a grand note here on Tuesday evening.

District Educational Officer (DEO) S Yadaiah was the chief guest of the event, while TNGOs Mancherial district president G Srihari also graced the occasion.

Also Read

Speaking on the occasion, Yadaiah urged the leaders of the union to strive hard for the growth of the education sector and to take the district to sublime heights in the field of education. Yadaiah, Srihari and TNGOs general secretary Rammohan and others felicitated women teachers to mark the anniversary.

Mancherial chapter president Dharanikota Venugopal, general secretary Surineni Gangadhar, PRTU-Telangana state associate president Ravikanth Rao, vice president Ramakrishna Kamatam and others were present.

Related News

Latest News