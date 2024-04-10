PRTU-Telangana’s 14th foundation day celebrated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:02 PM

Female teachers felicitated during the 14th foundation day of the PRTU-Telangana pose for a group photograph in Mancherial on Tuesday evening

Mancherial: The 14th foundation day of the Progressive Recognised Teachers union (PRTU)-Telangana was celebrated on a grand note here on Tuesday evening.

District Educational Officer (DEO) S Yadaiah was the chief guest of the event, while TNGOs Mancherial district president G Srihari also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadaiah urged the leaders of the union to strive hard for the growth of the education sector and to take the district to sublime heights in the field of education. Yadaiah, Srihari and TNGOs general secretary Rammohan and others felicitated women teachers to mark the anniversary.

Mancherial chapter president Dharanikota Venugopal, general secretary Surineni Gangadhar, PRTU-Telangana state associate president Ravikanth Rao, vice president Ramakrishna Kamatam and others were present.