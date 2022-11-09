TNGOs leader helps journalist in Khammam

Khammam: TNGO Association district president Shaik Afzal Hassan has come to the rescue of an ailing journalist in the district.
Hassan extended a financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the scribe Tirupathi Rao of Khammam city. The journalist fell ill recently and was facing financial difficulties to undergo a surgery which the doctors suggested.
The TUWJ district leaders took the matter to the notice of many prominent people in the city. Hassan in a humanitarian gesture came forward to provide financial assistance.
On Wednesday, he went to Tirupathi Rao’s house in Khanapuram, handed over the money and wished him a speedy recovery.
TUWJ leaders Syed Ismail, Vennaboina Sambasiva Rao, Chirra Ravi, Shamir and others were present.