TNGOs leader helps journalist in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:06 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

TNGO leader Shaik Afzal Hassan extended financial assistance to a journalist in Khammam on Wednesday. Hassan extended a financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the scribe Tirupathi Rao.

Khammam: TNGO Association district president Shaik Afzal Hassan has come to the rescue of an ailing journalist in the district.

Hassan extended a financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the scribe Tirupathi Rao of Khammam city. The journalist fell ill recently and was facing financial difficulties to undergo a surgery which the doctors suggested.

The TUWJ district leaders took the matter to the notice of many prominent people in the city. Hassan in a humanitarian gesture came forward to provide financial assistance.

On Wednesday, he went to Tirupathi Rao’s house in Khanapuram, handed over the money and wished him a speedy recovery.

TUWJ leaders Syed Ismail, Vennaboina Sambasiva Rao, Chirra Ravi, Shamir and others were present.