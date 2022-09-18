Public mandate in Munugode bypolls to change direction of Telangana politics: CLP leader

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:29 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Nalgonda: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the results of by-elections to Munugode Assembly constituency would change the direction of the politics in the State.

Speaking to the media after attending mandal level coordination meeting of the Congress leaders held in a private function hall at Munugode, he said that Munugode assembly constituency was one of the stronghold segments for Congress in the State. He pointed out that the Congress candidate won from the assembly constituency for five terms before formation of Telangana State. The people of Munugode have been electing the candidates of the political parties, which have worked for socialism and secularism. Both BJP and TRS should keep it in mind that it was not possible to buy the votes of the people, who stick to secularism and socialism ideology, with money. Such people would never sell themselves out for money in any circumstances, he added.

He alleged that BJP and TRS have planned to pump money in the assembly segment to get victory in the by-elections. The people of Munugode would teach a lesson to both BJP and TRS in the by-elections, he cautioned. Stating that the people of the state were not in the condition to further continue TRS in the power. The belief of the people that they can lead a life with self respect in Telangana state was foiled in the rule of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The ruling TRS, which failed to fulfill its all promises, was not conspired to win in the by-elections by misusing the power, he added.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that Palvai Srvanthi, who was daughter of five times MLA of Munugode late Parvai Godardhan Reddy, was declared as candidate by the Congress for the by-elections. He reminded that Govardhan Reddy had special place in the hearts of people of Munugode assembly constituency. Following the footsteps of her father, Sravanthi was coming to the people to serve them. He said that people of Munugode got rare opportunity to decide the direction of the politics in the state.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Shanker Naik and others were also attended the meeting.