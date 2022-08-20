Public turn out impressive for TRS public meeting at Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:53 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Nalgonda: The TRS public meeting Praja Deevena Sabha, which was addressed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, attracted an impressive turn out. The venue of the public meeting beside MPDO office was packed with the people wearing pink colour caps and holding TRS flags.

Thousands of women came to the meeting by holding bonams in their heads, which has become a centre point of attraction at the meeting. When the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was coming onto the dias, the venue of the public meeting was reverberated with the slogans of “Jai KCR” by the public.

The Chief Minister arrived to Munugode by road at 3.45 pm and left to Hyderabad by helicopter at 4.48 pm after attended the public meeting. Home Ministers Md. Mohamood Ali, Labor minister Malla Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Rythu Bandhu samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and several TRS MLAs and MLCs were also attended the public meeting.