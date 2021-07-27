Pulses cultivation in Telangana on rise

As per the data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister for Agriculture on Tuesday, Rajasthan is the largest producer of pulses with a production of 48.21 lakh tonnes in 2020-21

Hyderabad: The production of pulses has increased significantly from 5.36 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 6.64 lakh tonnes in 2020-21. During the corresponding period, the pulses production has grown from 2.31 crore tonnes in 2016-17 to 2.55 crore tonnes in 2020-21 in the country.

As per the data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister for Agriculture on Tuesday, Rajasthan is the largest producer of pulses with a production of 48.21 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 43.64 lakh tonnes. In Telangana, the pulses production which was 5.36 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 decreased to 4.4 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 due to increased paddy cultivation. However, it regained its past glory and reached 5.49 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 following the State government’s emphasis on cultivation of crops alternate to paddy.

The Union Minister made it clear that there were no plans to impose any restrictions on exports of pulses. He said the Centre was implementing numerous schemes for promoting cultivation of pulses across the country.